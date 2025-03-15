Left Menu

Tuchel's Quest to Earn Right to Sing the Anthem

England manager Thomas Tuchel emphasizes earning the privilege to sing 'God Save the King'. Appointed in October, he announced his squad for World Cup qualifiers and refrains from singing the anthem until he achieves results and gains acceptance as an English manager.

Updated: 15-03-2025 06:33 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 06:33 IST
Tuchel's Quest to Earn Right to Sing the Anthem
Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel, appointed as England's manager, expressed that singing the national anthem 'God Save the King' is an honor he must earn. Having named his first squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia, Tuchel, who succeeded Gareth Southgate, insists on demonstrating his value before partaking in the anthem.

At a news conference, Tuchel conveyed the importance and emotional weight of the anthem, acknowledging that his ability to sing it should be justified by his accomplishments with the team. He contrasts former manager Lee Carsley's criticized decision not to sing with his own deliberate approach to gaining acceptance.

Tuchel noted he is eager to immerse himself in English culture, understanding that through success and connection with players and supporters, he could rightfully sing as the team's leader. For him, it is about becoming integral to the football community before embracing the anthem fully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

