Rookie Red Flags: Bearman's Australian GP Debut

Haas's new driver, Oliver Bearman, faced a tough start at the Australian Grand Prix, spinning off just minutes into the final practice session. This mishap led to the second red flag in two days for the rookie.

The young Briton lost control at turn 11, landing in the gravel and halting the session. The day before, Bearman crashed exiting turn 10, prompting another red flag. Both incidents point to the challenges awaiting first-time Formula 1 competitors.

Bearman's car required extensive repairs, preventing him from participating in the second practice session. He is among six drivers making their Formula 1 season debut in Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)