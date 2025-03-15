Virgil van Dijk Eyes Legacy with Possible League Cup Win

Liverpool's captain, Virgil van Dijk, is set on securing a place among the club's legendary captains by winning a second League Cup trophy against Newcastle United this Sunday.

The 33-year-old Dutch defender, who famously scored the decisive goal in last year's victory against Chelsea, took over the captaincy from Jordan Henderson in 2023 under manager Jurgen Klopp and continues to hold the role under Arne Slot. Van Dijk expressed his aspiration to join the ranks of notable captains by lifting the trophy again.

Despite his contract ending in June, Van Dijk remains unfazed by renewal speculations, focusing on leading his team, who currently top the Premier League standings with a 15-point lead, into a crucial Merseyside derby against Everton on April 2 after the international break.

