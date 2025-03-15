Left Menu

Virgil van Dijk Eyes Legacy with Possible League Cup Win

Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool's captain, aims for a second League Cup victory to solidify his place among legendary captains at the club. The Dutch defender, who succeeded Jordan Henderson, remains focused and confident despite uncertainties about his contract extension, as Liverpool dominates the Premier League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 11:54 IST
Virgil van Dijk Eyes Legacy with Possible League Cup Win
Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool's captain, Virgil van Dijk, is set on securing a place among the club's legendary captains by winning a second League Cup trophy against Newcastle United this Sunday.

The 33-year-old Dutch defender, who famously scored the decisive goal in last year's victory against Chelsea, took over the captaincy from Jordan Henderson in 2023 under manager Jurgen Klopp and continues to hold the role under Arne Slot. Van Dijk expressed his aspiration to join the ranks of notable captains by lifting the trophy again.

Despite his contract ending in June, Van Dijk remains unfazed by renewal speculations, focusing on leading his team, who currently top the Premier League standings with a 15-point lead, into a crucial Merseyside derby against Everton on April 2 after the international break.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025