Delhi Capitals Aim for Maiden WPL Glory Against Mumbai Indians

As the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 final approaches, Delhi Capitals' left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen emphasized the team's resolve to secure their first-ever title for captain Meg Lanning, striving for the only significant trophy missing in her illustrious career. The much-anticipated showdown against Mumbai Indians is set for Saturday at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.

Jonassen reflected on the team's journey, expressing how a victory would be tremendously satisfying and a relief after narrowly missing the title in previous seasons. Playing under Lanning's captaincy has motivated the squad to push for success, as the group has invested immense effort over the years, despite falling short at crucial moments.

Delhi Capitals qualified directly for the WPL 2025 final after dominating the league stage, while the Mumbai Indians advanced following a decisive win in the eliminator. With a closely contested rivalry where DC holds a slight edge, cricket fans eagerly anticipate an exhilarating finale to the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)