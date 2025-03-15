Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Aim for Maiden WPL Glory Against Mumbai Indians

Ahead of the Women's Premier League 2025 final, Delhi Capitals' spinner Jess Jonassen expressed the team's determination to win the title for skipper Meg Lanning, who seeks the elusive trophy. With a close contest expected at the Brabourne Stadium, both teams prepare for a thrilling finale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 12:42 IST
Meg Lanning (Photo: Delhi Capitals). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 final approaches, Delhi Capitals' left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen emphasized the team's resolve to secure their first-ever title for captain Meg Lanning, striving for the only significant trophy missing in her illustrious career. The much-anticipated showdown against Mumbai Indians is set for Saturday at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.

Jonassen reflected on the team's journey, expressing how a victory would be tremendously satisfying and a relief after narrowly missing the title in previous seasons. Playing under Lanning's captaincy has motivated the squad to push for success, as the group has invested immense effort over the years, despite falling short at crucial moments.

Delhi Capitals qualified directly for the WPL 2025 final after dominating the league stage, while the Mumbai Indians advanced following a decisive win in the eliminator. With a closely contested rivalry where DC holds a slight edge, cricket fans eagerly anticipate an exhilarating finale to the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

