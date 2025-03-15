Left Menu

Carlos Sainz Shines at Williams in Australian GP Qualifiers

Carlos Sainz expressed satisfaction with his move to Williams after qualifying in the top ten for the Australian Grand Prix. Sainz, former Ferrari racer, emphasizes the team's progress and potential. Teammate Alex Albon also sees opportunities with Williams despite past challenges at Albert Park.

Updated: 15-03-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 14:53 IST
Carlos Sainz, formerly of Ferrari, showcased his prowess as a driver at the Australian Grand Prix qualifier, expressing satisfaction with his transition to Williams. Both he and his teammate, Alex Albon, qualified within the top ten, signaling renewed hope for the team.

The Spanish driver, who ceded his Ferrari spot to Lewis Hamilton, contended the tenth position for Sunday's race, trailing Albon by four slots. Williams, having finished ninth in the constructors' championship last season, aims to become a leading mid-field team in 2023.

Sainz, who achieved two victories last year, affirmed his decision to join Williams, expressing pride in the team's collective advancement. Meanwhile, Albon, reflecting on last year's setback, remains optimistic about consistently scoring points in the upcoming races. Forecasted rain may challenge the racers, particularly newcomers at Albert Park.

