Akshay Bhatia Surges to the Top at THE PLAYERS Championship

Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia co-leads THE PLAYERS Championship with Australia's Min Woo Lee after a stellar round. Displaying remarkable focus, Bhatia combined six birdies against two bogeys to finish 10-under 134, tying with Lee. Rain and winds challenged players like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pontevedrabeach | Updated: 15-03-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 16:49 IST
Akshay Bhatia

In a thrilling twist at THE PLAYERS Championship, Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia surged to a joint lead with Australian Min Woo Lee. Bhatia's impressive 6-under 66 left him at 10-under 134.

Beginning from the tenth hole, Bhatia demonstrated skill and focus with four birdies, overcoming challenges to finish strong. Lee matched Bhatia's performance, opening from the tenth as well and notching seven birdies to end at 11-under 133.

The weather was a formidable opponent, affecting notable players like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. Despite this, Bhatia's determination shines, setting the stage for an electrifying weekend ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

