Akshay Bhatia Surges to the Top at THE PLAYERS Championship

In a thrilling twist at THE PLAYERS Championship, Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia surged to a joint lead with Australian Min Woo Lee. Bhatia's impressive 6-under 66 left him at 10-under 134.

Beginning from the tenth hole, Bhatia demonstrated skill and focus with four birdies, overcoming challenges to finish strong. Lee matched Bhatia's performance, opening from the tenth as well and notching seven birdies to end at 11-under 133.

The weather was a formidable opponent, affecting notable players like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. Despite this, Bhatia's determination shines, setting the stage for an electrifying weekend ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)