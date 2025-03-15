Left Menu

Cricket's Olympic Debut & AI's Role in Enhancing Game Viewership

Aditya Aditya from the IOC discusses the significance of including cricket in the Olympics and the revolutionary impact of AI on fan experiences at a sports summit. He emphasizes the potential to merge sports and storytelling, especially in Indian media, to broaden Olympic appeal and engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 19:39 IST
Cricket's Olympic Debut & AI's Role in Enhancing Game Viewership
Aditya Aditya (Photo: RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit, Aditya Aditya, Head of Media Business Strategy & Intelligence at the International Olympic Committee, underscored the profound impact of cricket's inclusion in the Olympics. He noted how this move could pique interest in various sports across the globe, particularly in cricket-loving regions.

Highlighting the progression towards incorporating cricket into the Olympic Games, Aditya remarked, "Cricket was one of the big things for us." He envisioned Indian cricket stars engaging with athletes from diverse sports, thereby bridging fan bases and fostering global sports camaraderie.

Further, Aditya elaborated on the role of artificial intelligence, suggesting AI's potential to offer personalized fan experiences, such as enabling viewers to choose commentary voices. This spans from esteemed commentators to iconic Bollywood characters, presenting a transformative fan engagement strategy.

Addressing the importance of pre-Olympic athlete storytelling, Aditya stressed the need to build narratives well before the Games commence. He illustrated this with Dipa Karmakar's potential spotlight before Rio 2016, underscoring the value of early buzz in engaging audiences.

Conclusively, Aditya advocated for crafting stories that transcend sports, integrating media like films and TV shows to enhance athlete visibility and audience connection throughout the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025