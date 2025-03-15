Rohit Sharma's Uncertain Leadership Future: A Test of Form and Faith

Rohit Sharma's recent win in the Champions Trophy has sparked discussions about his potential as a leader for India's upcoming Test tour in England, set to begin on June 20. However, the decision on his captaincy remains pending, as selectors have yet to reach a consensus.

The uncertainty surrounding Sharma's captaincy choice is compounded by the absence of a clear leadership candidate among the emerging Indian players, along with concerns over Jasprit Bumrah's fitness. Sharma's recent spell of poor form, particularly highlighted by a series defeat in Australia, adds pressure to his leadership credentials.

As the IPL unfolds, the national selection committee will soon finalize its strategy for the England series. With head coach Gautam Gambhir and selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar needing to align, Sharma's performance will be crucial, given Gambhir's preference for current form in leadership decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)