Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Uncertain Leadership Future: A Test of Form and Faith

Rohit Sharma's leadership is under review amid India's Test series preparations against England. Despite his Champion Trophy success, selectors are undecided on his Test captaincy. The upcoming IPL could influence the final decision, with head coach Gambhir's form-first approach potentially playing a significant role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 20:20 IST
Rohit Sharma's Uncertain Leadership Future: A Test of Form and Faith
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Rohit Sharma's recent win in the Champions Trophy has sparked discussions about his potential as a leader for India's upcoming Test tour in England, set to begin on June 20. However, the decision on his captaincy remains pending, as selectors have yet to reach a consensus.

The uncertainty surrounding Sharma's captaincy choice is compounded by the absence of a clear leadership candidate among the emerging Indian players, along with concerns over Jasprit Bumrah's fitness. Sharma's recent spell of poor form, particularly highlighted by a series defeat in Australia, adds pressure to his leadership credentials.

As the IPL unfolds, the national selection committee will soon finalize its strategy for the England series. With head coach Gautam Gambhir and selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar needing to align, Sharma's performance will be crucial, given Gambhir's preference for current form in leadership decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025