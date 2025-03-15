India Aims for Clean Sheet Victories Against Maldives and Bangladesh

Senior defender Sandesh Jhingan has declared the Indian football team's ambition of securing victories against Maldives and Bangladesh without conceding any goals in upcoming international fixtures. The matches, a friendly against Maldives on March 19 and a qualifying match against Bangladesh on March 25, will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

These fixtures mark India's initial step in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup third qualifying round. Notably, they also herald the return of Sunil Chhetri, who unretired to aid the national team. Chhetri, whose return was championed by coach Manolo Marquez, demonstrated impressive form in the 2024-25 ISL season, signaling his continued prowess at 40.

Emphasizing the importance of these games, Marquez explained the rationale behind coaxing Chhetri back, citing the need for experienced goal-scorers. With India placed in Group C alongside Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Singapore, a strong start is critical in their quest for Asian Cup qualification.

(With inputs from agencies.)