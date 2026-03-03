India's Women's Football Team Faces Tough Challenge in AFC Asian Cup

In a crucial opening match of the AFC Women's Asian Cup, India will face Vietnam, despite being ranked lowest in their group. The Indian team has not played any international matches this year, opting instead for club friendlies during a preparatory camp in Turkiye.

Led by new head coach Amelia Valverde, India aim to defy expectations and advance to the tournament's knockout stages. Vietnam, entering the match ranked 36th in the world, poses a formidable challenge after a strong international showing, including a quarter-final finish in the previous Asian Cup.

With hopes of 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup qualification on the line, India's mix of experienced players and fresh talent are committed to making a significant impact. The upcoming matches, particularly against Japan and Chinese Taipei, will be pivotal for India's advancement chances.

(With inputs from agencies.)