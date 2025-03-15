Marquez's Milestone: Record Pole at Argentina GP

Ducati ace Marc Marquez thrilled fans by claiming pole position at the Argentina Grand Prix, setting a new lap record under the cloudy skies. His remarkable performance not only showcased his dominance but also underscored the competitive spirit as he edged out his brother, Alex Marquez, to secure his second pole of the season.

With prior success at the Thailand Grand Prix, where he won both the sprint and the main race, Marquez continues to be a formidable force this season. Overcoming initial track challenges, Marquez expressed his satisfaction about his timing but emphasized the need to stay focused for the upcoming race.

Meanwhile, Alex Marquez, representing Gresini Racing, trailed closely with LCR Honda's Johann Zarco rounding out the top three, marking a milestone for Japanese manufacturers. The intense competition continues as top riders, including Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo, prepare for the challenge ahead.

