Bezzecchi Grabs Pole Position in Thrilling Thai GP Qualifier

Marco Bezzecchi of Aprilia emerged victorious in qualifying for the Thailand Grand Prix, claiming pole position despite a dramatic crash at the conclusion of the session in Buriram.

The Italian rider demonstrated exceptional pace throughout the weekend and held firm with an earlier lap time that edged out reigning champion Marc Marquez by 0.035 seconds.

While Marquez started the session in seventh place, he improved significantly to secure a front-row start. Raul Fernandez completed the top three, with notable performances from rivals including Fabio Di Giannantonio and Jorge Martin.

(With inputs from agencies.)