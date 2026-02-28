Left Menu

Bezzecchi Grabs Pole Position in Thrilling Thai GP Qualifier

Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi clinched pole position for the Thai GP despite a crash in Buriram. His earlier lap secured his lead over Marc Marquez. Bezzecchi expressed gratitude for maintaining pole, facing a challenge from Marquez. Raul Fernandez rounded out the front row with strong performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 13:58 IST
Marco Bezzecchi of Aprilia emerged victorious in qualifying for the Thailand Grand Prix, claiming pole position despite a dramatic crash at the conclusion of the session in Buriram.

The Italian rider demonstrated exceptional pace throughout the weekend and held firm with an earlier lap time that edged out reigning champion Marc Marquez by 0.035 seconds.

While Marquez started the session in seventh place, he improved significantly to secure a front-row start. Raul Fernandez completed the top three, with notable performances from rivals including Fabio Di Giannantonio and Jorge Martin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

