Revving Up: Uttar Pradesh Set to Become Global Motorcycle Racing Hub

AVW Global has signed an MoU with the State Transformation Commission to establish a top-tier motorcycle racing ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh. The initiative will host international championships like MotoGP and ARRC, positioning the state as a global racing hub and driving tourism and investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-02-2026 23:57 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 23:57 IST
  • India

AVW Global, a premier automotive and motorsport consultancy, announced a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Transformation Commission on Tuesday. This strategic partnership aims to create a world-class motorcycle racing ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh.

Founded by ex-MotoGP rider Karel Abraham, AVW Global will collaborate with the state government to facilitate international championships such as MotoGP and the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC). This collaboration is anticipated to transform Uttar Pradesh into a global hub for motorsport.

State Transformation Commission CEO Manoj Kumar Singh expressed excitement about bringing professional motorcycle racing back to India, noting that the state is committed to developing a cohesive motorsport community. The initiative seeks to capitalize on facilities like the Buddh International Circuit, boosting tourism, infrastructure, and investment.

