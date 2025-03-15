Ireland's Narrow Victory: Sheehan's Hat-Trick Secures Six Nations Edge

Dan Sheehan scored a hat-trick as Ireland battled to a 22-17 win over Italy, securing a bonus point and topping the Six Nations table. This victory keeps their title hopes alive, awaiting outcomes of other key matches.

The match, marking the international exit for players Peter O'Mahony and Conor Murray, saw Ireland miss several scoring chances. A major challenge came from Italy, who played with reduced players due to penalties but showcased significant improvement.

Despite the win, Ireland's performance under stand-in coach Simon Easterby was shaky. Captain Caelan Doris noted the critical nature of securing points even in a scrappy performance. Italy's determined play was recognized as a positive step in their campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)