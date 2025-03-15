Left Menu

Ireland's Narrow Victory: Sheehan's Hat-Trick Secures Six Nations Edge

Ireland overcame Italy in a tight 22-17 win, largely thanks to Dan Sheehan's three tries. The match was marred by indiscipline and missed opportunities. Italy, despite playing with fewer players due to cards, showed significant improvement. Ireland remains hopeful for the Six Nations title depending on other match outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 22:06 IST
Ireland's Narrow Victory: Sheehan's Hat-Trick Secures Six Nations Edge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Dan Sheehan scored a hat-trick as Ireland battled to a 22-17 win over Italy, securing a bonus point and topping the Six Nations table. This victory keeps their title hopes alive, awaiting outcomes of other key matches.

The match, marking the international exit for players Peter O'Mahony and Conor Murray, saw Ireland miss several scoring chances. A major challenge came from Italy, who played with reduced players due to penalties but showcased significant improvement.

Despite the win, Ireland's performance under stand-in coach Simon Easterby was shaky. Captain Caelan Doris noted the critical nature of securing points even in a scrappy performance. Italy's determined play was recognized as a positive step in their campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025