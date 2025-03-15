Virat Kohli Opens Up on Australian Tour Struggles and Personal Reflections

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has labeled his recent tour of Australia as one of the most intense disappointments of his career, comparable only to his troubled 2014 England tour where he failed to secure any half-centuries in ten innings. India faced a crushing 3-1 defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between November 22 and January 5.

Much like his struggle in England, Kohli faced difficulties with his vulnerability outside the off stump in Australia. Despite an initial century at Perth, his performance faltered, scoring just 190 runs at an average of 23.75 over nine innings. Speaking at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit, Kohli reflected on the tour's impact.

Kohli admitted to a heightened sense of urgency and desperation to rectify mistakes during the tour but stressed the importance of accepting setbacks without rushing into decisions. He highlighted the need to find joy in the game and shared insights from a conversation with Rahul Dravid on maintaining self-awareness and balance.

