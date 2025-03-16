Left Menu

England's Triumphant Six Nations Victory: A Consistent Journey to Success

Steve Borthwick, England's coach, remained composed after a record-breaking 68-14 victory over Wales in the Six Nations. Despite a previously challenging year, the team's progress is evident. Players like Maro Itoje and Ben Curry emphasize consistency and growth, while newcomer Henry Pollock impresses in his debut.

Updated: 16-03-2025 02:12 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 02:12 IST
Steve Borthwick, known for his reserved post-match demeanor, maintained his trademark composure following England's stunning 68-14 victory over Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday. Despite a previous string of defeats, Borthwick's team delivered an exceptional performance, finishing in the top two for the first time since 2020.

Notably, Borthwick highlighted the team's progress, noting their youthful determination and the energy from an enthusiastic English crowd. Meanwhile, Maro Itoje praised the squad's consistent efforts, emphasizing their ability to stay focused despite last year's challenges.

Ben Curry, the man-of-the-match, expressed immense pride in the team's journey, celebrating the victory alongside fans and teammates. He also commended Henry Pollock's impactful debut, underscoring the young flanker's promising future.

