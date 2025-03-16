France Clinches Six Nations Glory with Thrilling Win Over Scotland

France delivered a compelling second-half performance to overcome Scotland and seize the Six Nations championship with a decisive 35-16 victory at Stade de France.

This championship triumph was France's first since 2022, edging out England by a solitary point after England's overwhelming victory against Wales in Cardiff.

The win was secured thanks to standout performances from Yoram Moefana and Louis Bielle-Biarrey, and it was further cemented by a strategic bench rotation that overwhelmed Scotland's defense.

