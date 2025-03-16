Jack Draper's Dramatic Victory at Indian Wells Ends Alcaraz's Winning Streak

In a dramatic turn of events at Indian Wells, Briton Jack Draper stunned the crowd by defeating the favorite, Carlos Alcaraz, 6-1 0-6 6-4, thus ending Alcaraz's remarkable 16-match win streak at the tournament. Draper's tactical prowess shone through as he reached his first Masters 1000-level final.

Alcaraz, who had not dropped a set until the semi-final, struggled with consistency, allowing Draper to seize upon errors to gain an early advantage. The second set saw Alcaraz briefly regain form; however, Draper persevered in the third set to secure victory with strategic serving and timely breaks.

Draper now prepares to meet Denmark's rising star, Holger Rune, in the final. Rune, buoyed by a victory over Daniil Medvedev, demonstrated formidable resilience and skill in his semi-final match, setting the stage for a highly anticipated final showdown with Draper.

(With inputs from agencies.)