Aryna Sabalenka’s Engagement: A Love Match in the Tennis Realm

Top-ranked tennis player Aryna Sabalenka announced her engagement to Brazilian businessman Georgios Frangulis via Instagram. Sharing a heartfelt post, Sabalenka's engagement drew congratulations from notable tennis figures as she prepared to compete at the Indian Wells tournament in California, following her recent Australian Open performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indianwells | Updated: 04-03-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 21:54 IST
Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka, one of the world's top-ranked tennis players, is set to embark on a new personal journey following her engagement to Brazilian businessman, Georgios Frangulis. The announcement came in the form of a heartwarming Instagram post, featuring a romantic proposal video captioned with the affectionate phrase 'You & me, forever,' along with a ring and heart emoji.

The joyous news was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fellow tennis players, including stars like Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Amanda Anisimova. Sabalenka's engagement announcement coincides with her preparations for the Indian Wells tournament, a significant event on the tennis calendar, set to commence in the Southern California desert on Wednesday.

In terms of her sports career, this tournament will be Sabalenka's first competitive appearance since reaching the final of the prestigious Australian Open earlier this year, where she narrowly lost to Elena Rybakina in a thrilling three-set match. Sabalenka's dual celebration of love and her commitment to tennis marks an exciting chapter in her dynamic career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

