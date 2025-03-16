Sports Showdown: Triumphs, Injuries, and Surprises

Shohei Ohtani made a triumphant return to Japan, hitting a two-run home run as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Yomiuri Giants 5-1 in Tokyo. The game marks a prelude for the Dodgers, who face the Chicago Cubs in the regular season opener in Japan.

In tennis, Jack Draper is ready to battle top players after reaching the Indian Wells final. The Briton's consistency shines through as he enters the world's top 10 for the first time. Draper's aim for sustained success remains high, after a breakthrough 2025 and titles in Stuttgart and Vienna.

On the Olympic front, a gender row surrounding the Paris 2024 Games, involving female boxers, was revealed to be a Russian fake news campaign, according to IOC President Thomas Bach. The organization continues to combat such misinformation efforts before and after the games.

