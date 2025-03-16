Lando Norris Triumphs in Rain-Soaked Australian GP
Lando Norris of McLaren claimed victory at the Australian Grand Prix, overcoming challenging weather conditions. Defending champion Max Verstappen took second place, with George Russell of Mercedes completing the podium in third position. The season-opener at Albert Park thrilled fans despite the rain.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 16-03-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 11:33 IST
- Country:
- Australia
McLaren's Lando Norris emerged victorious in a dramatic and rain-soaked Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, marking an exhilarating start to the Formula One season at Albert Park.
Defending champion Max Verstappen secured the second spot on the podium, showcasing his consistent performance under challenging conditions.
George Russell of Mercedes completed the top three, demonstrating the competitive spirit that fans hope will define this year's championship race. The event provided a thrilling spectacle despite adverse weather, setting a promising tone for the season ahead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
McLaren Leads the Pack in Formula One Pre-Season Testing
Formula One's New Rivalry: McLaren and Ferrari Gear Up for a Thrilling Season
Piastri Secures Future with McLaren: Multi-Year Extension Announced
Max Verstappen: Navigating Uncertainty in F1's New Season
Ferrari and McLaren Shine as Rain Threatens Australian Grand Prix