Lando Norris Triumphs in Rain-Soaked Australian GP

McLaren's Lando Norris emerged victorious in a dramatic and rain-soaked Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, marking an exhilarating start to the Formula One season at Albert Park.

Defending champion Max Verstappen secured the second spot on the podium, showcasing his consistent performance under challenging conditions.

George Russell of Mercedes completed the top three, demonstrating the competitive spirit that fans hope will define this year's championship race. The event provided a thrilling spectacle despite adverse weather, setting a promising tone for the season ahead.

