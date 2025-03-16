Left Menu

Lando Norris Triumphs in Rain-Soaked Australian GP

Lando Norris of McLaren claimed victory at the Australian Grand Prix, overcoming challenging weather conditions. Defending champion Max Verstappen took second place, with George Russell of Mercedes completing the podium in third position. The season-opener at Albert Park thrilled fans despite the rain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 16-03-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 11:33 IST
Lando Norris Triumphs in Rain-Soaked Australian GP
Formula One
  • Country:
  • Australia

McLaren's Lando Norris emerged victorious in a dramatic and rain-soaked Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, marking an exhilarating start to the Formula One season at Albert Park.

Defending champion Max Verstappen secured the second spot on the podium, showcasing his consistent performance under challenging conditions.

George Russell of Mercedes completed the top three, demonstrating the competitive spirit that fans hope will define this year's championship race. The event provided a thrilling spectacle despite adverse weather, setting a promising tone for the season ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

