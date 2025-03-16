Lando Norris Clinches First Australian GP in Thrilling Wet Race

Lando Norris emerged victorious at the rain-soaked Australian Grand Prix, marking his first triumph at Albert Park. The British racer managed to fend off Red Bull's Max Verstappen, finishing just ahead after a dramatic third safety car late in the race.

Lewis Hamilton, in his Ferrari debut, faced a challenging race and came in 10th, hindered by persistent communication from his pit team. The race kicked off with an edge, including early retirements from Isack Hadjar and collisions involving Jack Doohan and Carlos Sainz.

Despite Oscar Piastri's early challenge with fastest laps, a mid-race spin dropped him down the order. Max Verstappen capitalized on the situation to secure second place, while Mercedes' George Russell rounded out the podium. A total of 14 drivers completed the intensely wet and incident-filled race.

