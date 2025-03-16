Left Menu

Lando Norris Clinches First Australian GP in Thrilling Wet Race

Lando Norris wins his first Australian Grand Prix amidst chaotic wet conditions, holding off Max Verstappen. The race saw numerous mishaps, including Lewis Hamilton finishing 10th in his Ferrari debut and only 14 of the 20 participants crossing the finish line in Melbourne's first wet race since 2010.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 16-03-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 12:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Lando Norris emerged victorious at the rain-soaked Australian Grand Prix, marking his first triumph at Albert Park. The British racer managed to fend off Red Bull's Max Verstappen, finishing just ahead after a dramatic third safety car late in the race.

Lewis Hamilton, in his Ferrari debut, faced a challenging race and came in 10th, hindered by persistent communication from his pit team. The race kicked off with an edge, including early retirements from Isack Hadjar and collisions involving Jack Doohan and Carlos Sainz.

Despite Oscar Piastri's early challenge with fastest laps, a mid-race spin dropped him down the order. Max Verstappen capitalized on the situation to secure second place, while Mercedes' George Russell rounded out the podium. A total of 14 drivers completed the intensely wet and incident-filled race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

