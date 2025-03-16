Left Menu

Colombian Soccer Strike: Players Demand Fair Conditions

Over 1,000 soccer players in Colombia voted to strike following unmet negotiations with the football federation and Dimayor league. Despite partial agreements in January, players were dissatisfied with progress on key union demands, including TV rights and anti-discrimination protocols.

More than 1,000 soccer players in Colombia are set to strike after negotiations with the country's football authorities broke down. The global players' union, FIFPRO, reported that agreements on crucial issues were not reached. Talks initially saw partial agreements in January, but subsequent discussions failed to address key union demands satisfactorily.

The unresolved points include agreements on the players' statute, involvement in TV rights negotiations, and establishing anti-discrimination protocols. The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) did not immediately comment on the developments when asked by Reuters.

The vote involved 1,221 players from Colombia's top men's and women's leagues, with a strong majority of 87% supporting the strike action. The exact timing of the strike remains undetermined, according to FIFPRO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

