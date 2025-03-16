Left Menu

Virat Kohli Advocates for Family Support on Cricket Tours

Virat Kohli emphasizes the importance of having family around during cricket tours, highlighting its role in coping with the game's pressures. Despite BCCI's restrictions, Kohli advocates for family presence to maintain normalcy and aid recovery. His challenges included convincing his mother about his fitness regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-03-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 15:01 IST
Virat Kohli

In a candid discussion, star cricketer Virat Kohli stressed the importance of having family support during rigorous cricket tours. Kohli expressed his preference for the comforting presence of loved ones to weather intense on-field days, avoiding isolation in a hotel room.

Following India's loss in the Test series against Australia, a BCCI policy restricted players' family time to 14 days on long tours and one week on shorter tours. Kohli, along with teammates Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami, chose to have their families in Dubai for the Champions Trophy, personally covering their expenses, as families were not permitted to stay in team hotels.

During the RCB Innovation Lab summit, Kohli underscored the grounding effect that family brings, helping players recover swiftly from disappointments. He further expressed frustration over the involvement of uninformed individuals in discussions about family presence on tours. Despite external opinions, Kohli reiterated the personal value of family support, even admitting the challenge of convincing his mother about his rigorous fitness routine.

