Celebrating Sachin: A Century of Centuries

On this day in 2012, Sachin Tendulkar became the first cricketer to score 100 international centuries. Celebrated worldwide, his remarkable record includes 51 Test and 49 ODI tons. As cricket enthusiasts commemorate this milestone, Sachin's impact on the sport remains unparalleled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 19:39 IST
Celebrating Sachin: A Century of Centuries
Sachin Tendulkar. (Photo- BCCI X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
Exactly 13 years ago to the day, Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar marked a historic moment in cricket history by becoming the first player to score a century of centuries in international cricket. This unprecedented achievement was secured during the Asia Cup match against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2012.

On that remarkable occasion, Tendulkar scored 114 runs in 147 balls, decorated with 12 fours and a six, providing a strong foundation for India, who ended their innings at 289/5. Despite India's loss, the day remains etched in cricket history due to Tendulkar's extraordinary feat.

Tendulkar's 100 centuries span across numerous records, with 51 in Tests, making him the highest run-scorer with 15,921 runs, and 49 in ODIs, with another record of 18,426 runs. His first century was at 17 years against England, and his final one at 38 against Bangladesh. He famously scored centuries in various countries, including India, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Australia, showcasing his vast global impact on cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

