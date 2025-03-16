Mehidy Hasan Calls for Immediate Bangladesh ODI World Cup Prep

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan stressed the importance of kicking off preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup immediately, as stated by ICC. Despite the tournament being two and a half years away, Hasan argued for the necessity of shaping the team now to ensure a robust performance.

"It's a process," Hasan noted, insisting that the team commit to a long-term vision. "With two to two-and-a-half years until the World Cup, immediate team preparation is crucial," he emphasized, adding that consistency in selection is vital to avoid last-minute challenges.

The call to action follows the departure of several key players from Bangladesh's white-ball squad, including Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmud Ullah, and Tamim Iqbal, whose retirements have left a gap needing to be filled. Hasan acknowledged the strong foundation these veterans created and expressed the current generation's goal to elevate Bangladesh cricket further.

Hasan, with 180 international appearances, is set for a leadership role in the team. Bangladesh's recent exit in the 2025 Champions Trophy's group stage has increased the urgency for strategic preparation. However, Hasan remains optimistic about the team's prospects for the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

(With inputs from agencies.)