Boxing Drama Unfolds: BFI President vs Secretary Over Championship Schedule

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is at the center of a controversy as its President Ajay Singh declared that the upcoming Women's National Boxing Championship will go ahead as planned. This announcement came shortly after the Federation's Secretary General Hemanta Kalita issued a notification about rescheduling the event.

The national tournament, previously postponed multiple times, is set for March 20 to 27 in Greater Noida. Confusion arose after an email from Kalita cited requests from various members and logistical issues for the delay, but Singh countered hours later, affirming the original schedule.

Kalita highlighted concerns over the distribution of travel and daily allowances due to ongoing BFI elections, questioning who would sign certificates. Meanwhile, Singh assured that allowances would be covered and that proper authorizations were in place, emphasizing his commitment to boxing's growth in India amid the internal power struggle.

(With inputs from agencies.)