Boxing Drama Unfolds: BFI President vs Secretary Over Championship Schedule

The Boxing Federation of India faces internal conflict as President Ajay Singh insists on proceeding with the Women's National Boxing Championship despite the Secretary General's attempts to reschedule. Entries from states are confirmed, and debates over signing certificates and allowances continue, against the backdrop of upcoming BFI elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 22:48 IST
The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is at the center of a controversy as its President Ajay Singh declared that the upcoming Women's National Boxing Championship will go ahead as planned. This announcement came shortly after the Federation's Secretary General Hemanta Kalita issued a notification about rescheduling the event.

The national tournament, previously postponed multiple times, is set for March 20 to 27 in Greater Noida. Confusion arose after an email from Kalita cited requests from various members and logistical issues for the delay, but Singh countered hours later, affirming the original schedule.

Kalita highlighted concerns over the distribution of travel and daily allowances due to ongoing BFI elections, questioning who would sign certificates. Meanwhile, Singh assured that allowances would be covered and that proper authorizations were in place, emphasizing his commitment to boxing's growth in India amid the internal power struggle.

