Rookies Shine at Weather-Hit Australian Women's Classic Amidst Sensational Comebacks

In a week marred by unpredictable weather, rookies Avani Prashanth and Pranavi Urs showcased resilience at the Australian Women's Classic, as reported by the event's press release. Avani, enjoying her debut season, delivered consistent play with scores of 72 and even par 70, placing her at Tied-40th. Meanwhile, Pranavi Urs narrowly secured her spot, entering the final round Tied-60th with rounds of 73 and 71. Despite her valiant efforts, experienced player Diksha Dagar missed the cut after rounds of 74 and 73.

In an inspiring turnaround, Sarah Kemp, who endured a serious injury eight months ago, surged to the fore with a scintillating 62 (-8), grasping a two-shot lead ahead of the final day. Kemp, who only recently returned to the sport after surgery, exhibited remarkable form, overcoming a bogey with nine birdies in 17 holes, positioning herself 10-under par for the tournament.

Besides Kemp's standout performance, Belgium's Manon De Roey and Wales's Darcey Harry are just two shots behind, tied for second at eight-under par. The dynamic duo is followed by Sweden's Moa Folke and youthful prodigy Thailand's Cholcheva Wongras, both proving to be major narratives of the event. Austria's Emma Spitz, England's Cara Gainer, and Ireland's Lauren Walsh round out the top six, each playing solidly at six-under par.

(With inputs from agencies.)