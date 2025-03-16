India Shines Bright with 33 Medals at Special Olympics World Winter Games

In a landmark performance, Indian athletes dazzled at the Special Olympics World Winter Games, securing a total of 33 medals. The competitions saw India garner 8 gold, 18 silver, and 7 bronze medals across various sporting events, underscoring the dedication and talent of the athletes.

The Snowshoeing events were a highlight, with India claiming 10 medals overall, including recent victories by Vasu Tiwari, Shalini Chauhan, and Tanya with silvers in the 25m Snowshoeing event, and Jahangir earning a bronze. This added to their previous success in the discipline, further cementing India's prowess in the sport.

India's Alpine Skiing team also made a mark, with standout performances from Radha Devi, Nirmala Devi, and Abhishek Kumar clinching silver medals. Meanwhile, the Floorball segment concluded with the Indian women's squad showcasing impressive teamwork to secure a bronze. Special Olympics Bharat's President, Mallika Nadda, lauded the athletes' achievements as a testimony to their hard work and the support of their mentors and families.

