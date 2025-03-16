Left Menu

India Shines Bright with 33 Medals at Special Olympics World Winter Games

In an impressive display at the Special Olympics World Winter Games, Indian athletes won 33 medals, demonstrating their exceptional talent and determination. The event saw India excel across multiple sports, with notable achievements in Snowshoeing, Alpine Skiing, and Floorball, marking a proud moment for the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 23:25 IST
India Shines Bright with 33 Medals at Special Olympics World Winter Games
India's snowboarding athletes had a fine start at the event. (Photo- Special Olympics Bharat). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark performance, Indian athletes dazzled at the Special Olympics World Winter Games, securing a total of 33 medals. The competitions saw India garner 8 gold, 18 silver, and 7 bronze medals across various sporting events, underscoring the dedication and talent of the athletes.

The Snowshoeing events were a highlight, with India claiming 10 medals overall, including recent victories by Vasu Tiwari, Shalini Chauhan, and Tanya with silvers in the 25m Snowshoeing event, and Jahangir earning a bronze. This added to their previous success in the discipline, further cementing India's prowess in the sport.

India's Alpine Skiing team also made a mark, with standout performances from Radha Devi, Nirmala Devi, and Abhishek Kumar clinching silver medals. Meanwhile, the Floorball segment concluded with the Indian women's squad showcasing impressive teamwork to secure a bronze. Special Olympics Bharat's President, Mallika Nadda, lauded the athletes' achievements as a testimony to their hard work and the support of their mentors and families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025