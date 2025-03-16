India Shines Bright with 33 Medals at Special Olympics World Winter Games
In an impressive display at the Special Olympics World Winter Games, Indian athletes won 33 medals, demonstrating their exceptional talent and determination. The event saw India excel across multiple sports, with notable achievements in Snowshoeing, Alpine Skiing, and Floorball, marking a proud moment for the nation.
In a landmark performance, Indian athletes dazzled at the Special Olympics World Winter Games, securing a total of 33 medals. The competitions saw India garner 8 gold, 18 silver, and 7 bronze medals across various sporting events, underscoring the dedication and talent of the athletes.
The Snowshoeing events were a highlight, with India claiming 10 medals overall, including recent victories by Vasu Tiwari, Shalini Chauhan, and Tanya with silvers in the 25m Snowshoeing event, and Jahangir earning a bronze. This added to their previous success in the discipline, further cementing India's prowess in the sport.
India's Alpine Skiing team also made a mark, with standout performances from Radha Devi, Nirmala Devi, and Abhishek Kumar clinching silver medals. Meanwhile, the Floorball segment concluded with the Indian women's squad showcasing impressive teamwork to secure a bronze. Special Olympics Bharat's President, Mallika Nadda, lauded the athletes' achievements as a testimony to their hard work and the support of their mentors and families.
