Slot's Liverpool: Navigating the Storm After Consecutive Defeats

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is experiencing a challenging phase after suffering consecutive losses within a week. A 2-1 defeat against Newcastle United in the League Cup final and an earlier Champions League exit have cast doubts on Liverpool's momentum.

Despite these setbacks, Slot holds a comfortable 12-point lead at the top of the Premier League, signaling that panic has not set in. "We've extended our lead, which is a positive," Slot remarked, highlighting that such setbacks are part of football's nature.

Liverpool's recent performance has raised questions about their consistency during critical moments of the season. Slot, however, remains optimistic, aiming to steer the team back to winning ways as the title race continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)