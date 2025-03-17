Jack Draper's Triumph at Indian Wells: A Landmark Victory

Jack Draper delivered a commanding performance against Holger Rune, winning 6-2, 6-2 at Indian Wells to secure the biggest title of his career. This victory ensures Draper's place in the ATP Top 10 for the first time, a testament to his resilience despite battling a hip injury earlier this year.

Rune, playing in his fourth Masters 1000 final, couldn't find his usual rhythm, hitting only seven winners compared to 18 unforced errors. Draper capitalized on Rune's struggles, unleashing seven aces in the first set and breaking Rune's serve twice.

Rune's frustrations were evident in the second set, leading to errors that Draper adeptly exploited. Draper sealed the victory with a powerful forehand, celebrating his triumph energetically with the crowd, solidifying his status as a rising star in tennis.

