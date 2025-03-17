American Triumph: Matt Richtman Breaks 31-Year Wait at Los Angeles Marathon

Matt Richtman etched his name in history as he won the 40th Los Angeles Marathon, becoming the first American man to claim the title in 31 years.

Richtman clocked a personal-best time of 2 hours, 7 minutes, and 56 seconds, traversing a course that began at Dodger Stadium and meandered through iconic Los Angeles landmarks before finishing in the Century City neighborhood.

Kenya's Athanas Kioko and Moses Kurgat secured second and third places. This victory marks Richtman's second marathon, having previously debuted at the Twin Cities Marathon. Tejinesh Tulu won in the women's race, finishing in 2:30.16.

(With inputs from agencies.)