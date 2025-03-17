Left Menu

Norris Shines in Thrilling F1 Season Opener in Australia

Lando Norris leads the early Formula 1 standings after a stunning win in Australia. McLaren emerged as the front-runners, with teams like Ferrari and Mercedes needing to catch up. Newcomers like Andrea Kimi Antonelli impressed, while teamwork played a key role for Williams.

Updated: 17-03-2025 17:03 IST
Lando Norris
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Lando Norris heads to Shanghai with the lead in the Formula 1 standings after an electrifying performance in Australia. McLaren proved to be the team to watch, displaying exceptional speed and strategy over their competitors.

Despite the narrow lead, Norris cautioned the team against complacency, urging them to prepare for challenging races ahead. Meanwhile, Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton need to resolve their strategy and communication issues to remain competitive.

In other updates, rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli stood out by scoring points in his debut season, and cohesive teamwork aided Williams in achieving their best finish since 2021 during a memorable race in Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

