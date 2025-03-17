Norris Shines in Thrilling F1 Season Opener in Australia

Lando Norris heads to Shanghai with the lead in the Formula 1 standings after an electrifying performance in Australia. McLaren proved to be the team to watch, displaying exceptional speed and strategy over their competitors.

Despite the narrow lead, Norris cautioned the team against complacency, urging them to prepare for challenging races ahead. Meanwhile, Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton need to resolve their strategy and communication issues to remain competitive.

In other updates, rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli stood out by scoring points in his debut season, and cohesive teamwork aided Williams in achieving their best finish since 2021 during a memorable race in Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)