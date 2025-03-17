Left Menu

Boxing Set for LA 2028 Olympics: A New Chapter Begins

The International Olympic Committee has recommended boxing's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics, following recognition of the new World Boxing federation. The decision awaits approval, with expectations it will pass smoothly due to boxing's popularity. The sport's governance was restructured after issues with the International Boxing Association.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 17:37 IST
The International Olympic Committee has paved the way for boxing's return to the Olympic stage for the Los Angeles 2028 Games. This move comes after the IOC's executive board recommended the sport's inclusion, signaling the end of an uncertain period for boxing's Olympic future.

The decision follows the provisional recognition of World Boxing, a newly established global body, which now boasts over 80 national federations. IOC President Thomas Bach expressed confidence that the recommendation will be approved in this week's session in Greece.

Boxing was notably absent from the initial LA 2028 program due to governance and finance issues with the International Boxing Association. The IOC's decision also hinges on athletes' national federations joining World Boxing before the qualification events for the 2028 Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

