Supreme Court Criticizes India's Sports Associations as 'Ailing Bodies'

In a significant development, India's Supreme Court on Monday referred to the nation's sports associations as 'ailing bodies'. This comment emerged during a session headed by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh.

The bench was addressing the petition from the Maharashtra Wrestling Association, which is challenging an earlier Bombay High Court decision. This decision rejected the association's plea against its de-affiliation by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Expressing their concern, the justices remarked that these organizations lack the essence of 'sports' and indicated that the case would be revisited on March 24. Furthermore, the court issued notices to the Centre and WFI for their input on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)