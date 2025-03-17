Rizwan Opts for Club Cricket Amid National T20 Championship
Pakistan's ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan has chosen to skip the National T20 Championship in Faisalabad. He was recently seen playing in a club cricket match in Peshawar. Rizwan, having returned from Umrah, is using this time to relax prior to the upcoming ODI series in New Zealand.
Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan's ODI cricket captain, is drawing attention after opting out of the National T20 Championship in Faisalabad, deciding instead to play a club cricket match in Peshawar.
Photos of Rizwan playing with his signature no-look shots surfaced on social media, highlighting his choice to focus on more low-key cricket matches.
Rizwan's reprieve comes after his recent return from performing Umrah in Mecca, ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand. Teammates Babar Azam and Naseem Shah are also missing from the domestic competition.
