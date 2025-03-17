Left Menu

Rizwan Opts for Club Cricket Amid National T20 Championship

Pakistan's ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan has chosen to skip the National T20 Championship in Faisalabad. He was recently seen playing in a club cricket match in Peshawar. Rizwan, having returned from Umrah, is using this time to relax prior to the upcoming ODI series in New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:51 IST
Rizwan Opts for Club Cricket Amid National T20 Championship
Mohammad Rizwan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan's ODI cricket captain, is drawing attention after opting out of the National T20 Championship in Faisalabad, deciding instead to play a club cricket match in Peshawar.

Photos of Rizwan playing with his signature no-look shots surfaced on social media, highlighting his choice to focus on more low-key cricket matches.

Rizwan's reprieve comes after his recent return from performing Umrah in Mecca, ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand. Teammates Babar Azam and Naseem Shah are also missing from the domestic competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025