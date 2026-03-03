Clash of Titans: Bumrah vs. Brook in T20 Semifinal Showdown

In an eagerly anticipated T20 World Cup semifinal, India faces England at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar predicts the pivotal battle will be between Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and England's batsman Harry Brook.

Gavaskar emphasizes Bumrah's critical role, advising India to utilize him effectively by having him bowl two overs during the powerplay. His early wickets could disrupt England's batting lineup, potentially paving the way for an Indian victory.

Both teams bring robust lineups, with flexible batting orders and seasoned bowlers, making them well-matched. England, with experience in IPL conditions, poses a formidable challenge, but Gavaskar believes India's versatile strategy may provide a slight edge in this high-stakes clash.