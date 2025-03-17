Thrilling Day at Yuva All-Stars: Victory, Ties, and Top Performances Mark Day 12

Day 12 of the Yuva All-Stars Championship in Haridwar brought significant shifts in the standings with key wins and a thrilling draw. Yuva Yoddhas clinched a victory over Vasco Vipers with a score of 37-29. Shivam Singh emerged as a standout player, contributing 13 raid points, paving the way for Yoddhas to top Pool B with 33 points.

Warriorz K.C. edged out UP Falcons 38-28, overcoming an initial setback thanks to Punit Kumar's crucial Super Raid. The team catapulted to second place in Pool A, powered by Kumar's 13 raid points. Simultaneously, an intense face-off between Kurukshetra Warriors and Palani Tuskers ended in a 38-38 draw, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Jaipur Pink Cubs asserted dominance in Pool A with a 36-27 victory over Junior Steelers. Parvinder's stellar performance, with 15 raid points, solidified the Cubs' lead in the rankings. The ongoing championship continues with electrifying matches scheduled for Tuesday, promising more edge-of-the-seat Kabaddi action.

(With inputs from agencies.)