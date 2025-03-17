Left Menu

Marc Marquez Dominates Argentina Grand Prix, Clinches Second Victory of Season

Marc Marquez secured his second victory of the MotoGP season at the YPF Energia Argentina Grand Prix. Brother Alex Marquez took second place, while Franco Morbidelli, recovering from illness, finished third. Marquez's consistent performance boosted him to the top of the World Championship standings.

Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez during Termas de Rio Hondo (Image: MotoGP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Argentina

In a gripping showdown at the YPF Energia Argentina Grand Prix, Marc Marquez of Ducati Lenovo Team showcased his dominance by claiming his second victory of the MotoGP season. Despite a challenge from brother and runner-up Alex Marquez of BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP, Marc maintained his lead, finishing strong in a high-stakes race.

Franco Morbidelli, from Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team, emerged as a standout performer. Despite battling illness, he managed a remarkable comeback by securing third place, marking his return to the podium since Jerez 2021. The race was fraught with intense rivalries and strategic maneuvers, particularly between Pecco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi, and Johann Zarco.

Marc Marquez's victory propels him to the forefront of the World Championship standings, leading by 16 points over his brother Alex. The race at Termas de Rio Hondo was a testament to Marquez's skill, as he maneuvered deftly through high-pressure moments to clinch the win, solidifying his position as a dominant force in the 2025 MotoGP season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

