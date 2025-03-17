Eddie Howe: The English Manager Reviving Newcastle's Glory

Newcastle United's victory in the League Cup final against Liverpool not only marked a historic moment for the club, but also signaled a potential revival for English managers in top-tier football.

Eddie Howe's achievement, being the first English coach to win a major domestic trophy since 2008, highlights the current dearth of English managers in the Premier League, with only two holding such positions.

Despite the challenges, Howe's success story from Bournemouth to Newcastle serves as an inspiration and possibly a turning point for aspiring English football managers amidst a landscape dominated by foreign leadership.

