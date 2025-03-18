Coco Gauff Talks Pressure and Perseverance Amidst Setbacks

Coco Gauff, the young tennis sensation, acknowledges public scrutiny during her rare losing streaks, noting it's a natural part of a sports career. The athlete prepared for the Miami Open, where she's expected to face fierce competition.

Despite some setbacks this year, including losses at major events, Gauff remains optimistic about her career trajectory. She cites ongoing improvements in her game, such as altering her serve and coaching staff adjustments, indicating her commitment to evolve.

Recognizing the pressure that comes with being a top-ranked player, Gauff calmly responds to critics, understanding that expectations are part of the deal. Her focus remains on personal milestones and achieving consistent top-level performance at future tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)