Coco Gauff Talks Pressure and Perseverance Amidst Setbacks

Coco Gauff addresses public concern over her occasional losing streaks, emphasizing these are natural parts of a tennis career. The 21-year-old highlights her ongoing game improvements, her past achievements, and aspirations, while balancing expectations and personal growth during the Miami Open, her 'home tournament.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miamigardens | Updated: 18-03-2025 09:19 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 09:19 IST
Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff, the young tennis sensation, acknowledges public scrutiny during her rare losing streaks, noting it's a natural part of a sports career. The athlete prepared for the Miami Open, where she's expected to face fierce competition.

Despite some setbacks this year, including losses at major events, Gauff remains optimistic about her career trajectory. She cites ongoing improvements in her game, such as altering her serve and coaching staff adjustments, indicating her commitment to evolve.

Recognizing the pressure that comes with being a top-ranked player, Gauff calmly responds to critics, understanding that expectations are part of the deal. Her focus remains on personal milestones and achieving consistent top-level performance at future tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

