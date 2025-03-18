Sanju Samson's Triumph: A Return to Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson, the skipper of Rajasthan Royals, has rejoined his team after recovering from a finger surgery he underwent last month.

After finishing his rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, the 30-year-old attended the Royals' first practice session ahead of the new IPL season. Samson had injured his finger after being hit by a bouncer from Jofra Archer during a T20I series against England, necessitating the surgery.

Although fully fit, it remains uncertain if Samson will resume wicketkeeping immediately. As a contingency, Dhruv Jurel might step behind the stumps. Meanwhile, all-rounder Riyan Parag, having recovered from a shoulder injury, is ready to contribute significantly this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)