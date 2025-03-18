Sanju Samson's Triumph: A Return to Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson rejoins Rajasthan Royals after recovering from finger surgery. The 30-year-old completed his rehabilitation in Bengaluru and is now preparing for the upcoming IPL season. Although questions remain about his readiness for wicketkeeping, Samson's return boosts the team's morale and performance prospects.
Sanju Samson, the skipper of Rajasthan Royals, has rejoined his team after recovering from a finger surgery he underwent last month.
After finishing his rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, the 30-year-old attended the Royals' first practice session ahead of the new IPL season. Samson had injured his finger after being hit by a bouncer from Jofra Archer during a T20I series against England, necessitating the surgery.
Although fully fit, it remains uncertain if Samson will resume wicketkeeping immediately. As a contingency, Dhruv Jurel might step behind the stumps. Meanwhile, all-rounder Riyan Parag, having recovered from a shoulder injury, is ready to contribute significantly this season.
