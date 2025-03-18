Left Menu

AB de Villiers Backs RCB for Historic IPL Triumph

AB de Villiers believes the Royal Challengers Bengaluru can claim their first IPL title, thanks to team balance and Virat Kohli's assured presence. Despite past shortcomings in finals, de Villiers supports the squad's strategic player acquisitions and Kohli's leadership, emphasizing his role as a crucial batting captain.

18-03-2025
AB de Villiers has voiced his confidence that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will secure their maiden Indian Premier League title this season, driven by the team's well-structured lineup and the inspiring presence of Virat Kohli in the batting order.

Historically, RCB, known for its impressive roster of explosive players, has reached the IPL finals thrice without success. However, entering their 18th season with new captain Rajat Patidar and Phil Salt as Kohli's opening partner, de Villiers sees strategic player decisions boosting their chances.

With reinforcements like Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, and Tim David enhancing the middle order, de Villiers emphasized the importance of Kohli's experience and intuition in leading the batting strategy, allowing him to play with natural flair. Bengaluru will face the champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL opener on Saturday.

