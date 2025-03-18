Left Menu

Sunil Chhetri’s Comeback Ignites India's Touring Hopes

Sunil Chhetri returns to international football as India faces Maldives in a friendly match, setting the stage for the crucial AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh. The match, held in the football-centric town of Shillong, marks a momentous occasion under new head coach Manolo Marquez.

Sunil Chhetri's return to international football is set to capture attention as India confronts Maldives in a friendly match on Wednesday. This encounter serves as a precursor to the imminent AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh, occurring at the same venue within a week's time.

The seasoned 40-year-old forward, having returned from international retirement to aid India's efforts in the Asian Cup qualifiers, will be playing his first match in the football-fervent locale of Shillong. This event is monumental for the Blue Tigers, as they have never played in this northeastern hill town before.

As India prepares for the qualifiers, head coach Manolo Marquez emphasizes the importance of the friendly match in fine-tuning the squad. Despite not securing a victory under Marquez's leadership yet, the team looks forward to utilizing the friendly to enhance their preparation for upcoming critical matches.

