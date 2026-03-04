Stone Pelting Attack on NEHU Official in Shillong Sparks Concern

In a concerning incident that has sent shockwaves through the academic community, North Eastern Hill University's registrar-in-charge Kailash Chandra Biswal sustained head injuries following an ambush in Shillong. The attack occurred on Monday evening at Mawlai Bypass as Biswal was leaving the campus.

According to East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem, approximately five masked individuals targeted Biswal's vehicle with stones, injuring him. The attackers swiftly retreated to a nearby forest area when locals and shopkeepers arrived at the scene, drawn by the commotion. Biswal was rushed for medical examination and is currently hospitalized in the neurology department at NEIGRIHMS.

An investigation has been launched by the police to capture those responsible for the assault. Biswal's appointment as registrar-in-charge was recent, following the administration's turmoil over allegations against Vice-Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla, who has been on leave amid student and faculty protests.