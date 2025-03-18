Left Menu

Parimatch's Exciting Lineup for Indian T20 League: Betting on Cricket Stars Pooran and Narine

Parimatch is ready to energize the Indian T20 League by introducing special betting markets featuring cricket stars Nicholas Pooran and Sunil Narine. Both players, known for their distinct skills, are featured in various betting categories, enhancing the excitement of this prestigious tournament. The league will run from March 22 to May 25, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Parimatch is elevating the thrill of the Indian T20 League by unveiling unique betting options focused on cricket aces Nicholas Pooran and Sunil Narine. As the league kicks off on March 22, cricket enthusiasts can place bets on specific milestones like Pooran's fifties and centuries and Narine's hat-trick chances.

This season is set to feature ten teams battling over 74 matches, with Kolkata hosting both the season opener and the grand finale. Parimatch encourages fans to support their favorite players and leverage these exclusive markets to maximize their engagement with the league.

Parimatch, a global leader in iGaming services, enhances its offerings for cricket fans, allowing them to track and bet on the performance of players throughout the tournament. This strategy aims to deepen the connection between fans and the on-field action, underscoring Parimatch's commitment to delivering thrilling sports entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

