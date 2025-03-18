Left Menu

Zambian Olympic Sprinter Suspended Amid Doping Scandal

Gerald Phiri, a former Zambian Olympic sprinter and current USA Track & Field coach, has been provisionally suspended. The suspension follows positive doping tests for three athletes he coached and additional allegations of his own anti-doping violations. Phiri can submit a case to lift the suspension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:25 IST
Gerald Phiri, a former Olympic sprinter from Zambia and current USA Track & Field coach, faces provisional suspension. The Athletics Integrity Unit revealed this on Tuesday, citing that three athletes under his tutelage tested positive for cardarine, a banned substance. The suspension is part of a collaborative probe with the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

The AIU also accused Phiri of previous anti-doping breaches during his athletic career. In 2018 and 2019, he allegedly possessed cardarine, and in 2024, meldonium as an athlete support person. Additionally, he allegedly obstructed the investigation by providing false information, according to the AIU's statement.

The provisional suspension, effective from March 17, 2025, allows Phiri to submit a written appeal to the AIU, as per World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules, in hopes of overturning the decision.

