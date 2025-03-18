Left Menu

Tennis Tensions: PTPA Takes Legal Swing at Governing Bodies

The Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA), co-founded by Novak Djokovic, has filed a lawsuit against tennis' governing bodies, citing anti-competitive practices. The PTPA claims the current system exploits players, suppresses earnings, and endangers health, calling for systemic reform to save the sport for future generations.

Updated: 18-03-2025 22:33 IST
The Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA) has launched a legal offensive against the leading governing bodies in tennis, accusing them of fostering anti-competitive practices detrimental to player welfare. Initiated by Novak Djokovic in 2019, the PTPA aims to empower players over their careers and earnings, resorting to legal action after failed attempts at reform.

In court documents filed in New York, the PTPA names the ATP, WTA, ITF, and ITIA as defendants. Executive Director Ahmad Nassar criticizes the current system, which he claims traps players in exploitive conditions, undermining both their financial and physical well-being.

Accusing these bodies of forming a 'cartel,' the PTPA highlights issues such as unsustainable schedules, risky playing conditions, and inadequate compensation. With additional legal action underway in the UK and EU, the association stands united in its call for change, backed by extensive player support.

