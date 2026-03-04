Left Menu

Protest March Sparks Legal Action in Karnataka Over Ayatollah Khamenei Mourning

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced legal action against unpermitted protestors mourning Ayatollah Khamenei's death. The authorities emphasize adherence to legal frameworks for future gatherings, after police intervention in the Richmond Town march. Court orders necessitate processions to occur at Freedom Park, ensuring compliance with lawful protest regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-03-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 19:59 IST
Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara revealed that legal actions are underway against individuals who organized an unauthorized protest march in the city. The march, conducted by Shia Muslims mourning Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, took place in Richmond Town on March 2.

Parameshwara stressed the importance of following legal frameworks, noting that the march proceeded without the necessary permissions. Emphasizing court orders, he highlighted that any future processions should be conducted at Freedom Park, the designated legal site for such gatherings.

The home minister assured strict adherence to rules, reacting to comments about a Congress legislator's involvement. Khamenei was killed in a joint Israel-US strike in Tehran, triggering the procession and resultant legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

