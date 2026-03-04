Left Menu

High-Profile Voices Face Legal Action in Digital Misinformation Crackdown

Jammu and Kashmir Police have filed charges against Lok Sabha MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and ex-Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu for allegedly spreading misinformation online, unsettling public order and harmony. Both political figures claim their security was curtailed following their outspoken criticism of authorities and policies.

Updated: 04-03-2026 00:03 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have initiated legal action against Lok Sabha MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and former Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, accusing them of spreading false narratives on digital platforms. This action follows allegations of their involvement in circulating misleading content designed to incite public unrest and disrupt societal harmony.

According to police statements, the materials disseminated by Mehdi and Mattu were reportedly aimed at creating fear and inciting unlawful activities. Authorities have emphasized the threat posed by such misinformation to peace and stability. Legal proceedings are underway under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as the police underline their commitment to safeguarding public peace and order.

Both Mehdi and Mattu have criticized the downgrading of their security details, seeing it as an attempt to silence them. Mehdi, whose father was martyred, remains determined to speak out against perceived injustices, while Mattu has linked the reduction of his security to his statements regarding international issues involving Iran and criticism of government policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

